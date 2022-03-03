Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ETO opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

