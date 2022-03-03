Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
ETO opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
