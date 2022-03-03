Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years.

Shares of ETW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,789. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

