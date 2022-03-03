Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years.
Shares of ETW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,789. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.37.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.
