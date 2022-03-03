Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.
Shares of NYSE EC opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.62.
About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecopetrol (EC)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.