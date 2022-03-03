Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

