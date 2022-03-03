Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $18.78. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 65,785 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.58.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,589 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,116 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,059,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $10,264,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.