Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

ELAN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.07. 26,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,340. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.63.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

