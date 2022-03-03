Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $178.37

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.37, but opened at $201.46. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $201.27, with a volume of 200 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)
Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.
