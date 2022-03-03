Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $178.37

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.37, but opened at $201.46. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $201.27, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

