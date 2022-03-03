Eldorado Gold Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

ELD opened at C$14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -23.24. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

