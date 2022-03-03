Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.88.
Shares of ELD stock opened at C$14.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
