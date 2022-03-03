ELM Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 9.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $220.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

