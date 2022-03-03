ELM Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,932. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

