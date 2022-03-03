Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $3.25

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $2.93. Endo International shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 112,009 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

