Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. Energizer has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Energizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

