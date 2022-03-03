ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to Reduce by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NYSE E traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 598,297 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 121,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,814,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ENI by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 135,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

