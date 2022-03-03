ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to Reduce by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.60.
NYSE E traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56.
ENI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
