EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NPO. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.47.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,797 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,981,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,876,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,811,000 after acquiring an additional 107,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $8,678,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

