EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,356,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,982,000 after purchasing an additional 128,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares during the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $93.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

