EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 454.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

HUM stock opened at $436.45 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

