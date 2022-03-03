EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after buying an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.