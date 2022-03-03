EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials stock opened at $133.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

