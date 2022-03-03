Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Cut by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,143,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after acquiring an additional 239,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $712.70. 3,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $737.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $786.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,638,454. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $846.35.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

