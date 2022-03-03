Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 113,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,407,770 shares.The stock last traded at $33.97 and had previously closed at $31.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 31.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 75.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 799,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.