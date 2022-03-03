Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.97) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.26).

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

AGIO stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 599,992 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 324,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 167,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 155,696 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.