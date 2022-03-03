Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRX. Maxim Group began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
TSE:FRX opened at C$7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.58. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.95 million and a P/E ratio of -8.92.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
