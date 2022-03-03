Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Progyny, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progyny in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of PGNY opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. Progyny has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,406 shares of company stock worth $19,355,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Progyny by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Progyny by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

