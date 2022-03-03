esure Group (LON:ESUR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $279.60

esure Group plc (LON:ESUR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.60 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.78). esure Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.75), with a volume of 2,433,124 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 279.60.

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

