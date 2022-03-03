Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107,152 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,829,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,861,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Euronav by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,199,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 46,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Euronav by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 49,838 shares during the period. 36.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

