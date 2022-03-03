Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Down 9.9%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.45 and last traded at $115.54. Approximately 24,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 787,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.23.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.83.

The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after buying an additional 38,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

