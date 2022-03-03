Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $426 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.84 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.