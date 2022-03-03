Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $426 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.84 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.86. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

