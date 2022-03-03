Evercore ISI Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $325.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $248.39 on Tuesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,760.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,640 shares of company stock valued at $110,386,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 300.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

