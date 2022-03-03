Evogene (EVGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EVGN opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

EVGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Evogene by 164.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 120.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 9,496.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

