Evogene (EVGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EVGN opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.99.
EVGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
About Evogene (Get Rating)
Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evogene (EVGN)
