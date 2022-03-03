eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $239,400.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $242,910.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.74.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 158.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 48,785 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 13.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

