Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.12

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 50886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fairfax India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

