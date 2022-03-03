Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.12

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 50886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Fairfax India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)
