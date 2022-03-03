FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) by 25,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FAST Acquisition were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FST. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $274,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FAST Acquisition by 65.3% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after buying an additional 1,076,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FST stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 22,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,311. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $20,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

