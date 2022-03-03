Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect Fathom Digital Manufacturing to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FATH stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FATH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

