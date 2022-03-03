FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping service provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

FedEx has increased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FedEx to earn $23.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

NYSE:FDX opened at $219.25 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $206.31 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

