Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FERG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($207.97) to £140 ($187.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,789.67.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $152.83 on Monday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

