Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

