Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 105,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $299.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.75. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

