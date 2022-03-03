Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

