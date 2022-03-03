Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $157.46 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,177,226 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

