Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.22) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 404 ($5.42).

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 152 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £894.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1.16. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 135.91 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 264.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 308.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In related news, insider James North acquired 4,355 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £10,800.40 ($14,491.35).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

