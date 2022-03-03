Financial Review: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and LivaNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 15.41 -$3.64 million N/A N/A LivaNova $1.04 billion 4.06 -$135.80 million ($2.66) -29.66

Tivic Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tivic Health Systems and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 1 5 0 2.83

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $100.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.59%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A LivaNova -12.78% 9.31% 4.79%

Summary

LivaNova beats Tivic Health Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets Neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression (DTD), and obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

