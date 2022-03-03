Financial Survey: Compass (COMP) vs. Its Competitors

Compass (NYSE: COMP – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Compass to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion -$494.10 million -3.19 Compass Competitors $2.10 billion $198.98 million 22.12

Compass has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Compass and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82 Compass Competitors 382 1700 2525 79 2.49

Compass currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 161.90%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 46.95%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -81.00% -19.81% Compass Competitors -2.74% -4.87% 6.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compass peers beat Compass on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

