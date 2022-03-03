First American Trust FSB Boosts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. 57,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.85. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

SPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

