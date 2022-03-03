First American Trust FSB Buys 2,816 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after buying an additional 1,183,695 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,925. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

