First American Trust FSB Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 91,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 34,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.69. 642,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,536,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average of $159.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

