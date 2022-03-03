First American Trust FSB Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,694,000 after acquiring an additional 508,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after buying an additional 1,188,879 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after buying an additional 673,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,248,000 after buying an additional 211,726 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,178,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,754,000 after buying an additional 25,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $53.08. 57,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

