First American Trust FSB Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 988,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,084,559. The company has a market cap of $268.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

