First American Trust FSB Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.10. The company had a trading volume of 48,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,378. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $316.46 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.