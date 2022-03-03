First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Community during the third quarter worth $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of First Community by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

